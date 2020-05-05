286,800 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,331,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Nucor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. 79,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,828. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

