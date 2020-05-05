$299.58 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will announce sales of $299.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.10 million to $314.63 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,930. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 633,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 931,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 212,241 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,148,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.