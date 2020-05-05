2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce $179.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.46 million to $183.50 million. 2U posted sales of $135.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $732.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $718.53 million to $738.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $841.83 million, with estimates ranging from $826.73 million to $850.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.56. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.