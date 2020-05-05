2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.15.

2U stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. 4,851,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,822. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 2U will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,697,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,675,000 after purchasing an additional 847,722 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,220,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,234,000 after purchasing an additional 148,477 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after acquiring an additional 824,595 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after acquiring an additional 824,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 2U by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,832,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,720 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

