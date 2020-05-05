303,375 Shares in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 303,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. 165,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

