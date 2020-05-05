304,210 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 304,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,582,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.41% of O’Reilly Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.38. The stock had a trading volume of 537,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,908. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.06.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.