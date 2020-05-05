30,951 Shares in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $80,515,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,594,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bunge by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 400,675 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bunge by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 369,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.82. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $316,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 over the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.