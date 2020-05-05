$317.67 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to post sales of $317.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.30 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $275.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $199,703.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

