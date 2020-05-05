$324.40 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $324.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $329.00 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $338.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after buying an additional 108,938 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,794,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.