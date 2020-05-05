329,158 Shares in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 329,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Stag Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

STAG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,118. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

