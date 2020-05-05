$339.52 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post sales of $339.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.30 million and the lowest is $332.97 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $214.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Also, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $440.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

