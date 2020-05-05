37,429 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,803,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

