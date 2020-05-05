3,820 Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,619,000 after purchasing an additional 233,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

