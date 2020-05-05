3DCoin Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $138,787.68 and $45.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000229 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

