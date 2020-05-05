3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $31,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in 3M by 9.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M by 185.4% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in 3M by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,676. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

