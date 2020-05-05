3TL Technologies (CVE:TTM) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.00

News stories about 3TL Technologies (CVE:TTM) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. 3TL Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

3TL Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.12.

Get 3TL Technologies alerts:

3TL Technologies Company Profile

3TL Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to engage consumers and influence purchasing decisions through their mobile devices and online.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for 3TL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3TL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.