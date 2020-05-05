40,154 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $37.17. 245,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,120. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. Northcoast Research raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

