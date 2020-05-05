43,741 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,741 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Paycom Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,784,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 599,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $248.12 on Tuesday. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

