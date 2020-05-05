451,276 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 451,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 99,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,974. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

