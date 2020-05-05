46,092 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $22,895,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

CVCO stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.55. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.58 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

