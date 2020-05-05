505,533 Shares in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 505,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $2,601,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $24,156,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

