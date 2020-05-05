$540.52 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will report sales of $540.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.10 million and the highest is $544.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $493.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OII. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In other news, VP David K. Lawrence acquired 8,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy acquired 30,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 255,926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

