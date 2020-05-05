$55.50 Million in Sales Expected for Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post sales of $55.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $56.00 million. Exfo reported sales of $73.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $248.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.00 million to $250.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $278.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exfo.

Get Exfo alerts:

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXFO. CIBC reduced their price objective on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exfo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Exfo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $136.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exfo (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.