5,698 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,698 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.58.

RNG stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $233.57. 549,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,115. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $256.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.61 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $1,241,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,321,308.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $35,533,317. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.