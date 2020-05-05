612,470 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 612,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 5,346,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,870. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. BGC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

