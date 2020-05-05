$63.30 Million in Sales Expected for Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) will post $63.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the lowest is $58.80 million. Amplify Energy posted sales of $22.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year sales of $214.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.70 million to $261.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $224.47 million, with estimates ranging from $213.40 million to $235.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

AMPY has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of AMPY opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

