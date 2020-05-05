$65.30 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce sales of $65.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $66.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $53.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $304.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $317.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $318.28 million, with estimates ranging from $303.70 million to $332.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 62,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

