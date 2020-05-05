65,745 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Helen of Troy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.63. 4,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,202. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

