$7.75 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post $7.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 384.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $134.19 million, with estimates ranging from $79.30 million to $168.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

