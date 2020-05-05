72,517 Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,440,000. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH makes up 14.4% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,571,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $150,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,276 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,181,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,632,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

