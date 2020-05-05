$740.59 Million in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to report sales of $740.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $907.20 million and the lowest is $455.95 million. Meritage Homes posted sales of $863.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,616.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

