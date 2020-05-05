7,640 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded up $5.43 on Tuesday, reaching $160.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $194,334.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $397,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,315.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,506. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

