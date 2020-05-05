79,985 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.23. 839,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.