80,939 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Western Union by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,130,000 after buying an additional 936,712 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,457.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 307,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 288,141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 53.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WU traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 592,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Northland Securities reduced their price target on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

