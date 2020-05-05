8,244 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 51,831.2% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 311,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 310,987 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,361. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

