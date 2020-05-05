8,374,301 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,374,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,999,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.52% of Amcor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,800,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after buying an additional 91,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 4,130,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,702,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

