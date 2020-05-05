8,920 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $926,487,000 after acquiring an additional 687,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The firm has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.68 and its 200 day moving average is $241.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

