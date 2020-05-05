90,766 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,140,000. Facebook comprises 4.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Facebook stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,875,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,278,868. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $585.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.