A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,366. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

