Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $60,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,148,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.95. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.