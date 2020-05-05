AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.37. 10,868,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

