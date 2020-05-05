AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $63,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in AbbVie by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,215,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,803,000 after purchasing an additional 561,839 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.37. 10,868,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

