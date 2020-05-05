AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,830,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.49. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

