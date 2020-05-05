Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,299.33 ($17.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Abcam to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ABC opened at GBX 1,306 ($17.18) on Tuesday. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 943 ($12.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a GBX 3.55 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

