Abitshadow Token (ABST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $567.00

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. Abitshadow Token has a market cap of $19,625.62 and $567.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abitshadow Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abitshadow Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.02288035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00187163 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00040998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,819,781 tokens. Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com.

Abitshadow Token Token Trading

Abitshadow Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abitshadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abitshadow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abitshadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abitshadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abitshadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.