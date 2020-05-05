Absher Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,993 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $71.89. 12,889,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,823,684. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

