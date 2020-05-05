Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including CoinPlace, ZBG, Hotbit and DDEX. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03752271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035128 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008579 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, YoBit, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CoinBene, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, ZBG and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.