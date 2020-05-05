Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.42. 24,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACIA. ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $161,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $677,895. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.