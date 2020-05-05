ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. ACCO Brands updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.05-0.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.05)-$0.07 EPS.

ACCO stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.