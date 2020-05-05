AceD Achieves Market Cap of $72,213.12 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $72,213.12 and approximately $18.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000621 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000997 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,658,663 coins and its circulating supply is 11,627,849 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.